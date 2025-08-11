'Will they be able to bring back those who fell prey to rabies?': SC orders removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within 8 weeks

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to immediately remove stray dogs from all localities, particularly in vulnerable areas, stressing there should be “no compromise” in the exercise, reported by Bar and Bench.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the authorities must begin the process at the earliest, even creating a special force if needed. “This should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs,” the Court noted.

Advertisement

The judges warned of contempt action against any obstruction, including from animal rights activists. “If any individual or organisation comes in the way, we will proceed to take action,” the Bench said.

Further amping up the attack on animal rights activists, the top court said: "All these animal activists, will they be able bring back who have fallen prey to rabies?"

The Court also ordered the creation of dog shelters within eight weeks, equipped with staff for sterilisation and immunisation, and monitored by CCTV. It further directed that stray dogs be shifted to far-off areas in public interest.

Key directions include keeping daily records of captured dogs, ensuring none are released, launching a helpline within a week to report dog bites, and publishing information on rabies vaccine availability and stocks.

Advertisement

"MCD, NDMC and appropriate authority of Noida and Gurugram, all authorities are directed to maintain record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. However, what is important, and without which the entire exercise would go futile, not a single stray dog should be released and if we know that this has happened, we will take stern action," the Court stated in its order.

Furthermore, the top court directed civic bodies in Delhi-NCR to create a helpline within one week to report dog bites and publish details about places where rabies vaccines are available. The matter will be heard again after six weeks.