Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of Uddhav Thackeray's faction, has stated that no formal alliance has been established between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, despite recent emotional interactions. "There is no alliance, only emotional talks are going on," Raut clarified, indicating that the decision for any future alliance lies solely with the Thackeray brothers. The discussions come amid a backdrop of controversy over language policy in Maharashtra.

Raut did not entirely dismiss the possibility of an alliance, emphasizing, "Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers. We have been together for years. Our relationship has not broken... Both brothers will decide." He further added, "We have accepted what Uddhav Ji said: for Maharashtra, if we need to come together, we will." This sentiment underscores the ongoing deliberations between the estranged cousins, who had a public falling-out nearly two decades ago.

Recently, Raj Thackeray expressed his willingness to prioritize Maharashtra's interests over past disputes with Uddhav Thackeray. "For me, the interest of Maharashtra is bigger while everything else is secondary. I can keep aside our minor disputes," he stated, showing readiness to collaborate for the state's benefit.

However, the question remains if Uddhav Thackeray is equally prepared to set aside differences, as Raj mentioned, "I am ready to work with Uddhav (Thackeray) but the only question is whether he too is ready to work with me."

In response, Uddhav Thackeray indicated his openness to reconciliation for the betterment of Maharashtra but advised Raj to distance from "anti-Maharashtra" forces, implicitly referring to the BJP. This move aligns with Raut's focus on unity for Maharashtra's interests, as he recounted Uddhav's words, "Uddhav Ji said that there are a few parties who claim to be well-wishers of Maharashtra, but they are the enemies of Maharashtra."

The possibility of a renewed alliance between the Thackeray cousins comes as Maharashtra faces heightened political tensions due to the Fadnavis government's proposal to make Hindi a compulsory third language in schools. Many in the state view this policy as an imposition, sparking further debate and rallying calls for political unity to protect regional interests.

Raut's statements, while leaving room for potential collaboration, highlight a strategic manoeuvre amidst the political climate in Maharashtra. His caution against associating with parties perceived as damaging to Maharashtra's pride reflects broader concerns among regional leaders about maintaining cultural and political autonomy.