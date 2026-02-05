'Will you stop us from going to Korea?': Ghaziabad teens wrote in suicide note, officials claim they didn't 'like' their brother

Three minors died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of a ninth-floor of a building on Wednesday. The three sisters — aged 12, 14, and 16 — left behind a note, which detailed their obsession with the Korean culture, including K-drama and K-pop.

Besides their addiction to Korean culture, the probe has hinted at isolation from the social world due to social media addiction, dysfunctional family dynamics, and financial pressures that the family had been going through for some time.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At present, the probe is on to ascertain the exact trigger behind the incident, whether family dynamics led to the act, and how deeply the note reflects the girls' collective intent.

Obsession with Korean culture

The three teenagers were so involved with the Korean culture that they adopted the personas of Aliza, Cindy, and Maria, The Hindustan Times reported, citing police officials. They used these monikers consistently within their self-contained world, the officials added.

This impacted their relations within the family as the girls wrote that they did not "like" their half-brother or other family members, as they felt nobody could understand their deep fascination with Korean culture.

What did the note left behind by the Ghaziabad girls read?

Advertisement

One of the officials told the publication, “In the note, they repeatedly mention how no one – not their brother, not other family members – understood their love for Korea," an officer said, adding that the note explicitly stated that the girls did not like their half-brother, referring to him only as “bhai”.

The chilling note that the girls left behind also had a line that read, “Will you stop us from going to Korea?” They added that the girls had a single phone to watch shows and a TV for watching K-drama and movies, as per officials.

"They wrote in the note that they liked Korea, China, Japan, and Thailand, and that they liked people from those places. They were upset that they could not go and live there."

Advertisement

Girls had no social life, tensions were rife with the father

Ghaziabad Police said that the three girls stopped going to school during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The eldest studied till class 7, the middle one till class 5, and the youngest studied only till class 3. They had little interaction with others, rarely stepped out of the house and had no known friends in the neighbourhood.

Moreover, the father sold the phone that the girls used to watch K-drama in the days leading up to the incident. The father sold the phone for ₹3,500 due to financial stress, as per the police.

Around 10 days before the incident, he also forced them to delete a social media account with ~2,000 followers. “This angered them deeply,” an officer said. “Their online world was everything to them.”