Winter outlook: IMD predicts colder winter for central India; Extra cold wave days likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular regions are likely to experience normal to below-normal temperatures during the upcoming three-month winter season.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, addressing an online press conference, said that maximum temperatures could stay above normal in the western Himalayan region, the Himalayan foothills, the northeastern states, and pockets of eastern and western India.

The weather office is also expecting four to five additional days of cold wave conditions this season in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Maharashtra. These regions typically record four to six cold wave days between December and February.

“During the upcoming winter season (December 2025 to February 2026), normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of central India and adjoining peninsular and northwest India. Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country,” Mohapatra said. He added that maximum temperatures, too, may remain normal to below normal across most regions.

The IMD noted that the first spell of cold to severe cold wave conditions arrived early this year, occurring in isolated pockets of west, central and adjoining east India—particularly northeast Rajasthan, south Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh—between November 8 and 18. North interior Maharashtra also experienced colder conditions between November 15 and 20.

Another spell of cold wave is expected between December 3 and 5 over parts of northwest and central India, Mohapatra said.

He added that weak La Niña conditions are likely to persist through the December–February period. La Niña, associated with cooler-than-normal ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, often brings colder winters to northern India along with altered wind and rainfall patterns.

Most regions in India recorded normal to below-normal temperatures in November, aside from parts of southeast peninsular India, the northeastern states and the extreme northwest. Four western disturbances impacted temperatures in north India during the month, although most of them remained largely dry.