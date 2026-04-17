A high-stakes attempt to reshape India’s electoral landscape ahead of the next decade has failed in Parliament, with a Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at advancing women’s political representation and expanding the Lok Sabha falling short of the required majority in the Lower House.

On April 17, the Lok Sabha witnessed a sharply contested vote on a Constitution Amendment Bill that sought to fast-track the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures to 2029, alongside a significant expansion in the number of parliamentary seats. Despite securing 298 votes in favour, the Bill was defeated as 230 members opposed it — well below the 352 votes needed for the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority.

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The proposed legislation aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats. This expansion was designed to “operationalise” the long-debated women’s reservation framework, which promises 33 per cent representation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. The move was to follow a fresh delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Delimitation at the Heart of the Debate

At the core of the Bill was the politically sensitive issue of delimitation — the redrawing of constituency boundaries to reflect population changes. While the government argued that expanding seats would ensure equitable representation and accommodate the women’s quota without displacing sitting MPs, the Opposition viewed the move with deep suspicion.

Critics argued that delimitation based on the 2011 Census could disproportionately benefit certain states, potentially altering the balance of political power across the country. Concerns were also raised that the exercise could undermine federal principles and distort democratic representation.

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Opposition’s coordinated pushback

The defeat of the Bill underscored a rare moment of unity among Opposition parties, who coordinated efforts to block its passage. This resistance was visible even at the introduction stage, when Opposition members insisted on a formal division of votes rather than allowing the motion to pass via voice vote—a procedural move typically reserved for contentious legislation.

The division ensured a recorded count of votes, reflecting the depth of disagreement over the proposed changes.

Political sparring in the House

The debate was marked by sharp exchanges between the treasury benches and the Opposition. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the Bill as a “panic reaction” aimed at reshaping India’s electoral map for political gain.

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“The magician has been caught,” Gandhi remarked, suggesting that the government’s intentions behind the legislation were now transparent.

A day earlier, Modi had defended the proposed reforms, assuring the House that no state would face discrimination in the delimitation process. He also issued a political warning, stating that Opposition parties would “pay a price for a long time” for resisting the set of reform-oriented bills.

Women’s reservation: Still in Limbo

The failure of the Bill adds another layer of uncertainty to the implementation timeline of women’s reservation in India. While Parliament had earlier passed legislation paving the way for 33 per cent reservation for women, its actual rollout remains contingent on delimitation and census-related processes.

By attempting to link seat expansion with reservation implementation, the government sought to break this deadlock. However, the defeat signals that political consensus on how—and when—to operationalise the quota remains elusive.