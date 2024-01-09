'Won't accept anything against PM...': NCP's Sharad Pawar on comments from Maldives

Amid a diplomatic row with Maldives, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently mocked by three deputy ministers of Maldives after he visited and pitched Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

The Maldivian ministers saw it as a move from PM Modi to pitch Lakshadweep against Maldives, which is popular among tourists for its beaches.

Reacting to critical comments against Modi from Maldives, Pawar said: "He is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it."

"We must respect the PM's post. We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country," he added.

While Pawar backed PM Modi in tensions with Male, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the Prime Minister takes "everything personally". Congress and NCP are part of the INDIA alliance. Kharge said it was important to maintain diplomatic relations with the neighbours.

"After Narendra Modi came to power, he is taking everything personally...At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours. We should act according to time. We cannot change our neighbours."

While Male distanced from the ministers' comments against PM Modi and suspended them, Indians reacted sharply and called for boycotting Maldives.

Over 2 lakh Indians visited Maldives annually in the last three years, the highest from any country post-Covid pandemic, according to the official data.

According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry statistics, over 17 lakh tourists visited the island nation in 2023, out of which more than 2,09,198 visitors were Indians followed by Russians (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118).

EaseMyTrip, an online travel aggregator, said it has suspended all flight bookings to the island nation on its website "in solidarity" with India.

Maldives' former sports minister Ahmed Mahloof expressed concern over the row, saying "Indians boycotting the Maldives" will hit the country hard. "I am deeply worried about the escalating situation regarding the comments about our closest neighbour. Indians boycotting the Maldives would have a huge impact on our economy. It would be hard for us to recover from such a campaign."

(With inputs from PTI)