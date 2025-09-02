'Won't leave Mumbai until...': Manoj Jarange's ultimatum to Fadnavis after Bombay HC's stern order

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday gave an ultimatum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The quota activist said that the protestors will not leave Mumbai until all their demands are implemented.

Listing down his demands, Jarange said from Mumbai Azad's Maidan: "Withdraw all the cases against all Maratha protestors in the state, dismiss the Police personnel who attacked us and file cases against them... Devendra Fadnavis should not even think of lathi-charging boys through the police... Otherwise, we will show Devendra Fadnavis what Marathas are."

His ultimatum came a day after the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to clear protestors from Mumbai's streets by 4 pm on September 2.

In an urgent hearing on September 1, the Bombay High Court said that the ongoing Maratha reservation protests brought the city to a halt. A special bench ordered that no further protestors be allowed into India's financial capital, while labelling the scenes that unfolded across Mumbai "untenable".

Besides this, the High Court took suo motu cognisance of viral images and videos showing protestors climbing traffic signals, bathing and urinating on roads, and vandalising public property.

The protest was only permitted at Azad Maidan for a single day. The court also said that any gatherings except at Azad Maidan were unlawful. “There should be no protest anywhere else apart from Azad Maidan. The life of Mumbaikars should be normalised,” it said.

Massive traffic snarls and disturbances were reported from Churchgate and Marine Drive. “The situation is grim… Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill," the court noted. It added that police conditions for the protest were violated.

Not just this, Jarange's supporters also blocked the entry gates at the court itself. “We can see how ‘peaceful’ this protest is,” the bench said. “The High Court building has been surrounded, and the entire city has been blocked.”

Furthermore, the court said that the Maratha quota activist no longer has valid permission to continue the agitation, while instructing the state to act accordingly. “He is giving a clear threat… Why is the state government not getting roads cleared?” the Court asked.