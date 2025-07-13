'Won't spare the contractor if...': Nitin Gadkari responds after anger over road collapse

As reports of collapsing highways, crumbling flyovers, and dangerous road conditions sparked widespread public anger across India, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari responded, saying he won't spare the contractor if the incidents were concerning his department.

"There are 72 lakh km of roads in India. I'm responsible for just 1.5 lakh km of national highways. If the issue is on my road, I won’t spare the contractor or the officer," the minister said while speaking to India Today. "If the mistake is bona fide, I forgive. If it’s fraudulent, I punish."

His comments come amid mounting criticism after several high-profile infrastructure failures were reported in the last few days. In Gurugram, a truck was swallowed by a crater after a road collapsed following heavy rain. In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a newly built road connecting Baghwali-Jahaj to NH-52 was washed away by the Katli river even before its inauguration. In Mumbai, the Rs 250 crore Katai-Nilje (Palava) flyover, inaugurated on July 4, drew ridicule after bikers skidded on loose gravel and potholes appeared just days later.

In Odisha's Sambalpur district, a Rs 60 crore flyover collapsed less than two months after being opened.

On toll fees — another frequent point of online trolling — Gadkari said: "Yes, I've seen all the memes. My favourite one is from Gadar — 'Nikla Gadi Leke, Toll Aaya Samne’.” But he defended the toll system as critical for funding the country’s highway expansion and maintenance.

Meanwhile, On the Amritsar–Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754K) in Gujarat, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took disciplinary action after widespread visuals of damaged road stretches went viral. The failures were reported on the 130-km Sanchore–Santalpur section, with pavement distress found across 1.35 km on the left and 1.36 km on the right, between Kilana and Santalpur.

Following an urgent meeting on June 25, an expert fact-finding team — including senior NHAI officials, IIT professors, and independent engineers — inspected the site. The committee's preliminary findings cited poor-quality construction materials, inadequate drainage, and superficial repairs as key reasons for the failure.

On July 2, NHAI suspended contractor M/s CDS Infra Projects Limited from new bids for one month (or until compliance is shown), issued a ₹2.8 crore penalty notice, and warned of up to a year’s debarment. The Authority’s Engineer was also suspended for a month, and the NHAI Project Director in Palanpur was removed for failing to enforce quality control.

