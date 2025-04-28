'Won't use this moment to demand statehood,' says J&K CM Omar Abdullah after Pahalgam attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he will not demand statehood for the union territory at a time when the entire nation is grieving the loss of 26 lives due to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

He said that while statehood remains a key part of the J&K government's agenda and will continue to remain so, this is not the time to rake up the issue.

"I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood," Abdullah said in the J&K assembly.

The demand for statehood has been a contentious issue between the Centre and the Opposition ever since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

During his address to the state assembly, Abdullah also said that the incident has affected the entire country, while adding that an attack of such a large scale has been carried out after 21 years.

"I did not know how to apologise to the families of the deceased... Being the host, it was my duty to send the tourists back safely. I couldn't do it. I do not have the words to seek an apology," he further said. He also said that in the last 26 years, he has never seen people come out to protest against a terrorist attack like they did this time.

Furthermore, Omar Abdullah commented that militancy and terrorism in will end when people support Jammu and Kashmir. "We can control militancy using guns, it will end only when people support us. And now, it seems people are reaching that point."

The J&K assembly passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections highlighted the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution.

In August 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370, removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The National Conference continues to push for statehood, but Omar Abdullah noted that this issue pales in comparison to the loss of lives in Pahalgam.