'World must show zero tolerance for terrorism': Jaishankar backs India's strikes under Operation Sindoor

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a strong diplomatic message on Wednesday following India's missile strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Speaking in response to the Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar stated that the global community must “show zero tolerance for terrorism,” emphasising India’s firm position as the armed forces executed precision strikes on nine identified targets early Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out a military operation targeting nine terrorist training camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoJK). These camps were associated with three terrorist organisations: Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let), Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The operation involved the combined efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Indian government announced the strikes at 2 AM, describing them as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," suggesting they were precise, limited in scope, and intended to avoid further conflict escalation.

According to officials, the operation was coordinated across branches and monitored closely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received real-time updates from the military top brass.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence described the strikes as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” clarifying that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. The objective was to deliver a calibrated message without provoking wider conflict.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military and political leadership responded sharply, labelling the operation an “act of war.” Its foreign ministry accused India of violating its sovereignty and issued a warning of potential retaliation.

India has since briefed key international stakeholders, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Russia, reiterating that the strikes were aimed solely at countering cross-border terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre.