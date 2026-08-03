World's most congested cities: Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai among 8 Indian cities in global top 50

The findings were highlighted by Deedy, Partner at Menlo Ventures, who noted on X that Bengaluru's average travel speed is "only 1.4x faster than running," underscoring how slow vehicular movement has become in the country's technology capital.

Bengaluru ranks second globally

The TomTom Traffic Index places Mexico City at the top with a congestion level of 76%, followed closely by Bengaluru at 74%.

The report estimates that drivers in Bengaluru spend an average 3 minutes and 37 seconds to travel one kilometre, while commuters lose 39 minutes every day because of traffic delays.

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Deedy pointed out that commuters in Bengaluru lose nearly 40 minutes daily, while those across many other Indian cities lose between 30 and 40 minutes every day — equivalent to roughly 3-4% of a person's waking hours.

Indian cities in the global top 50

The eight Indian cities in the rankings are:

Bengaluru – 2nd (74% congestion)

Pune – 5th (71%)

Kolkata – 29th (59%)

Jaipur – 30th (59%)

Chennai – 32nd (59%)

Mumbai – 18th (63%)

New Delhi – 23rd (60%)

Hyderabad – 47th (56%)

The concentration of Indian cities in the global rankings reflects the growing pressure on urban transport systems as vehicle ownership rises faster than road capacity and public transport expansion.

Economic cost of traffic

Traffic congestion is far more than an inconvenience. Lengthy commutes reduce employee productivity, increase fuel consumption and raise logistics costs for businesses. Delivery schedules become less predictable, emergency response times can be affected, and companies face higher operating expenses due to delays.

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For workers, nearly 30 to 40 minutes lost every day can add up to well over 200 hours a year, time that could otherwise be spent with family, exercising, learning new skills or simply resting.

Health and environmental impact

Stop-and-go traffic also carries significant health costs. Longer hours behind the wheel are linked to higher stress levels and fatigue, while idling vehicles contribute to higher emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants. Congested roads worsen urban air quality, increase fuel wastage and amplify noise pollution.

Cities already struggling with poor air quality may see these challenges intensify as congestion grows.

Why Indian cities are getting more congested

Urban planners point to a combination of factors driving India's traffic problem:

Rapid urbanisation and population growth

Rising ownership of private vehicles

Road infrastructure struggling to keep pace with demand

Bottlenecks at key junctions

Limited last-mile connectivity

Mixed traffic involving cars, buses, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and pedestrians

Many metropolitan areas have expanded faster than their transport infrastructure, creating persistent congestion during peak hours.

What can help ease congestion?

Experts say no single solution can solve urban traffic. Instead, cities need a combination of measures, including:

Expanding reliable public transport networks

Improving metro and bus connectivity

Smarter traffic signal management using real-time data

Better integration of cycling and pedestrian infrastructure

Encouraging staggered work hours and remote work where feasible

Transit-oriented urban planning to reduce dependence on private vehicles

As India's cities continue to grow, improving mobility will become increasingly important — not just for reducing travel times but also for boosting productivity, improving public health and enhancing overall quality of life.