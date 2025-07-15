Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya temporarily postponed in Yemen: Sources

Yemeni authorities have postponed the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, originally scheduled for July 16, as efforts to halt her execution continue, India Today reported on Tuesday. Priya, a nurse from Kerala, India, was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020 for the murder of a Yemeni national. Despite her family's appeals, the decision was upheld by Yemen's Supreme Court, and execution approval was granted earlier this year by Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the rebel Houthis' Supreme Political Council.

Efforts to halt the execution are being led by Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, a prominent Sunni Muslim leader and Grand Mufti of India, who is engaging in discussions with the victim's family. The talks, held in Dhamar, aim to convince the family to accept 'blood money' as a form of forgiveness, a practice permissible under Islamic law.

This initiative marks the first successful communication with the victim's family, as stated by Kanthapuram's office: "It was only through Kanthapuram's intervention that communication with the family became possible for the first time."

The meeting, scheduled at the behest of religious authority Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, includes participation from a close relative of the victim, who also plays a significant role in Yemen's judiciary. This individual is expected to meet with the Attorney General to advocate for postponing the execution. "The fact that he is a follower of Sheikh Habib Umar's Sufi order and the son of another prominent Sufi leader offers great hope," the statement from Kanthapuram's office noted.

The family's willingness to engage with representatives of Umar bin Hafiz is seen as a "positive signal towards our efforts to halt the scheduled execution for the time being." The emotional significance of the case for the victim's family and the Dhamar community adds complexity to the negotiations.

In parallel, the Indian government has indicated its limited capacity to intervene directly in the case. "The government on Monday told the Supreme Court that there was 'nothing much' they could do to secure the release or stop the execution of Nimisha Priya." However, Attorney General R Venkataramani assured the court that efforts continue "at a private level" and through engagement with influential figures in Yemen.

Today's discussions are crucial in determining the acceptance of the blood money proposal, which could potentially lead to forgiveness from the family and avert the execution. Despite the government's constraints, these private diplomatic efforts reflect ongoing attempts to resolve the situation.

"Attorney General R Venkataramani informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government was trying its best 'at a private level' and has contacted some sheikhs and other influential people in Yemen." As the talks progress, hope remains for a resolution that favours postponing the execution and potentially securing Priya's release or commutation.

The outcome of these efforts in Yemen, particularly those led by Kanthapuram and supported by religious authorities, will be closely monitored in the coming days. These developments highlight the intricate balance of diplomacy, local customs, and legal proceedings in international cases of this nature.