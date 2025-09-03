Yogi Adityanath launches India’s first AI co-Pilot at IIT Kanpur, pushes deep-tech vision for UP

At IIT Kanpur’s Samanvay industry-academia program, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled India’s first AI co-pilot and called for stronger collaboration between academia and industry to position India as a global leader in technology and sustainability.

Highlighting AI, cybersecurity, and sustainability as national priorities, Adityanath urged IIT Kanpur to spearhead the DeepTech India 2025 initiative, with dedicated land already allocated. He emphasized the state’s advances in cyber security, noting cyber police stations in all 75 districts and a new State Cyber and Forensic Institute.

Tracing India’s economic journey, from 25% of global GDP in the 17th century to just 2% at independence, and now the world’s fourth-largest economy, he expressed confidence India could become the third-largest within two years.

The CM credited improved law and order, major investments, and upgraded infrastructure for Uttar Pradesh’s transformation from a “BIMARU” state to India’s second-largest economy. He cited Bundelkhand’s leap in farm incomes and universal household tap water access, as well as the planting of 240 crore saplings, independently verified by the Forest Research Institute.

Calling on industries to reinvest in innovation over short-term profits, he praised IIT Kanpur’s pandemic response and its role in the Defence Corridor and Med-Tech Centre.

The day also saw the launch of DeepTech Bharat 2025, India’s first national deep-tech conference, with participation from DRDO, ISRO, MeitY, and 200+ VC firms. The event introduced the DeepTech Policy 2035, a national accelerator program, and positioned Uttar Pradesh to become India’s first deep-tech-ready state.