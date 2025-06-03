Yogi govt announces 20% reservation for Agniveers in UP police departments, offers 3-year age relaxation

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 20% reservation for Agniveers in the direct recruitment process for various positions within the state police force. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the state's efforts to provide meaningful post-service opportunities for Agniveers completing their four-year term under the Agnipath scheme.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna explained that the reservation will be applicable across all categories, including general, SC, ST, and OBC. "This is a significant decision. The reservation will be applicable across categories — general, SC, ST, and OBC. If an Agniveer belongs to the SC category, the reservation will apply within SC; if OBC, then within OBC,” he elaborated. In addition, Agniveers will receive a special age relaxation of up to three years for these posts.

Recruitment under this new reservation policy will cover four categories: constable police, constable PAC, mounted police, and fireman. The first batch of recruits through this reservation system is expected to be inducted by 2026. This initiative seeks to ensure that Agniveers continue to contribute significantly to the state's security infrastructure even after their military service.

Advertisement

Khanna further noted that similar initiatives have been undertaken by other states and central forces to provide reservations for Agniveers. "Several states and central forces have already taken initiative to provide reservation to Agniveers. States like Haryana and Odisha have offered 10 per cent reservation to former Agniveers. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has now approved 20 per cent horizontal reservation, which is a bold and generous initiative,” Khanna remarked.

The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the central government in 2022, aimed at short-term induction of personnel into the Army, Navy, and Air Force, seeks to reduce the age profile within these services. Uttar Pradesh's new policy is in alignment with this central scheme, further facilitating the continued contribution of Agniveers.

Advertisement

This reservation move stands out due to its higher percentage compared to similar policies in other states. It not only acknowledges the service of Agniveers but also provides them with concrete opportunities to integrate into civilian roles within the state's security apparatus.

Addressing reporters, Khanna stated, "This not only recognises their service but ensures they can continue contributing to the nation’s security infrastructure after their military stint." The policy is expected to set a precedent and possibly influence other states to reassess their approaches towards reserving positions for former Agniveers.