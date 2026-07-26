'You don't perform, you don't exist': TV Mohandas Pai recalls working under Narayana Murthy, calls him the best boss he ever had

Former Infosys CFO and Aarin Capital Chairman TV Mohandas Pai has described Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy as the toughest boss he ever worked with, saying the veteran entrepreneur demanded exceptional performance, believed in flawless execution and had "no forgiveness" when employees failed to deliver.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Pai reflected on his years at Infosys and shared several stories that, according to him, captured Murthy's leadership style. While he described Murthy as "extremely tough" and "unforgiving", he also called him "the best boss you can ever have", praising his discipline, work ethic and willingness to engage in long discussions.

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Describing Murthy's leadership, Pai said, "The best boss you can ever have. Extremely tough man. Unforgiving. Demands performance. Brilliant." He added that employees could argue with Murthy for hours because he was always open to discussion. "You don't perform, you don't exist," Pai recalled Murthy's philosophy, adding that he believed in "ruthless execution over strategy".

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A promise to deliver the P&L on time

Asked to share an example of Murthy's demanding standards, Pai recalled a promise he made in 1994 when he was a young executive at Infosys.

"I promised him I'd give him a P&L with 99.5% accuracy at 3 pm on the last working day of every month. And I did it," Pai said.

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A P&L (Profit and Loss statement) is a financial report that shows a company's revenue, expenses and profit over a specific period. It is one of the most important financial documents used to measure a company's performance.

Pai said Murthy expected the report to be delivered on time every month without fail.

"But don't go to his room with the P&L at 3:15," Pai recalled. "He'd call me and say, 'Why is my P&L not there? Are you sleeping?'"

Even as Infosys grew rapidly, Pai said his team built systems that consistently delivered the report with 99% accuracy.

Missing targets was not an option

Pai said Murthy's attitude changed completely when business targets were missed.

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"If you meet your numbers, he'll have a cup of tea with you, smile, pack his bag and disappear," Pai said. "If you don't meet your numbers, he'll call everybody, make them sit down, go through the numbers and make them work harder. No forgiveness. Make them cry and make them do it. That's it. No forgiveness."

According to Pai, Murthy believed there was no substitute for accountability and execution.

A demanding boss who welcomed debate

Despite Murthy's strict nature, Pai said he always encouraged discussions and never discouraged employees from challenging him.

Calling Murthy "a great guy", Pai said employees could walk into his office, argue with him for an hour and leave feeling satisfied.

"He welcomed conversations. You could discuss ideas with him, argue with him and go back feeling fulfilled," Pai said.

He added that Murthy never gave up during a discussion and led by example.

"You could talk to him about anything, and he'd never give up," Pai said. "He was the first to arrive on campus and the last to leave."

'Nobody's going home till you finish it'

Pai also remembered a night when the team was behind schedule while preparing Infosys' annual report.

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Murthy gathered everyone and said, "Nobody's going home till you finish it."

Pai said the team worked through the night, and Murthy stayed with them until the work was completed.

Later, Murthy told Pai that he reached home at 4 am but was so exhausted that he "couldn't even go upstairs" and slept on the sofa instead.

According to Pai, Murthy never expected others to do something he was unwilling to do himself.

Every line had to be perfect

Pai said Murthy paid extraordinary attention to detail and personally reviewed every important company document.

"He'd go through the annual report two or three times, every line, everything," Pai said. "I had to read every quarterly report and every annual report two or three times, line by line, page by page."

If anyone questioned even a single paragraph, Pai said, Murthy would immediately ask what had gone wrong.

"There was no forgiveness," Pai recalled, adding that Murthy expected the highest standards from everyone around him.

Looking back on his years at Infosys, Pai said Murthy's relentless focus on discipline, precision and accountability helped shape the company's culture. While he described him as the toughest boss he ever had, he also credited Murthy with setting standards that pushed employees to perform at their very best.