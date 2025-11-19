‘You know the list…’: Trump again says he stopped eight wars, including India-Pakistan

US President Donald Trump again claimed to have stopped the war between India and Pakistan, this time in the presence of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office. Addressing the bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump said great things have taken place in the Oval Office.

“We have done a lot of good with this office. I’ve actually stopped eight wars…Have another one to go with, Putin. I’m a little surprised at Putin. It’s taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do," Trump said.

"I’m very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there’s one that was ready to start, and they’re doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office,” he said, before telling the delegation that he is building the greatest ballroom ever to be built.

Trump says whoever comes to the White House, including business personalities or leaders of states, they are always surprised by the elegance of the US president’s residence and workplace. “By the way, the Oval Office is not in the kind of condition it should be in,” he said.

“We are fixing the White House. We are building one of the greatest ballrooms to ever be built…for 150 years, they wanted a ballroom, and now they are going to get a great ballroom,” said Trump.

While Trump continues to insist that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, New Delhi has consistently denied the intervention of a third party.

The warm welcome for bin Salman marks a high point in the US-Saudi Arabia relationship, which had suffered new lows after the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist and US-based critic of the Saudi leadership, Jamal Khashoggi, by Saudi agents. In the meeting on Tuesday, Trump contradicted US intelligence assessment and said bin Salman had no idea of Khashoggi’s killing. "A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about, whether you like him or didn't like him…things happened, but he knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that,” said Trump, defending bin Salman who was seated beside him.