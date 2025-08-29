‘Your purchases have resulted in…’: US Senator Lindsey Graham blames India, China, Brazil for death of Ukrainian civilians

In yet another attack by a member of the Trump administration against India, US Senator Lindsey Graham squarely blamed the death of Ukrainian civilians, including children, on India, China and Brazil. This is the umpteenth attack by a Trump official after the incessant vitriol by White House adviser Peter Navarro.

“India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon too,” he said.

India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you… https://t.co/G1KeSmKv1J — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 28, 2025

Graham’s post comes as Trump and his officials become more vocal about squarely blaming India for the Ukraine war. Trump’s officials, especially White House adviser Peter Navarro, have been amping the rhetoric against India. While many experts and analysts have cautioned them against it as it could jeopardise 25 years of goodwill and good ties, Trump officials have not deterred so far.

The senator’s post is a reference to Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine. Moscow launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Thursday. The assault, one of the largest on the Ukrainian capital in recent months, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration. The attack has cast a shadow over ongoing peace efforts led by Trump, something that has increasingly frustrated the president.

The strikes targeted military-industrial facilities and air bases, according to Russian officials. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vehemently criticised the attacks, stating on X: "Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table... It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war."

The response from the international community was swift. The European Union and Britain summoned Russian envoys to express their protest, while US special envoy Keith Kellogg commented on X: "The targets? Not soldiers and weapons but residential areas in Kyiv - blasting civilian trains, the EU & British mission council offices, and innocent civilians."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that Trump "was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised," acknowledging the protracted nature of the conflict.

Trump and his administration believe that levying tariffs and penalties on India is a way to stop the Ukraine war.