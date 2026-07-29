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Your UPI app now works for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tickets — here’s what Indian travellers need to know

Your UPI app now works for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tickets — here’s what Indian travellers need to know

Indian visitors can now use UPI to pay for experiences on the attraction's official website before they even arrive in the UAE.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 2:53 PM IST
Your UPI app now works for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tickets — here’s what Indian travellers need to knowUPI acceptance for online purchases will make travel planning easier for Indian tourists while further strengthening the digital payments bridge between India and the UAE.

Indian travellers heading to Dubai no longer need to switch payment methods while booking one of the city's biggest attractions. Tickets for At the Top, Burj Khalifa can now be booked online using UPI, making it the first tourist attraction in the UAE to accept the Indian payment system for e-commerce transactions.

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The facility has been introduced through a partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment.

Indian visitors can now use UPI to pay for experiences on the attraction's official website before they even arrive in the UAE.

The latest move builds on NIPL's existing partnership with NEOPAY in the UAE. Since QR-based UPI merchant payments were introduced in the country in 2022, Indian travellers have been able to make payments at merchants across NEOPAY's network. With this integration, UPI payments are now available for online bookings as well, allowing travellers to complete transactions in advance using a payment method they are already familiar with.

At the Top, Burj Khalifa is among Dubai's most visited attractions and welcomes millions of tourists every year, including a large number from India. The addition of UPI is expected to make travel planning more convenient for Indian visitors while also strengthening cross-border digital payment acceptance between India and the UAE.

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Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NPCI International, said: "Indian travellers are increasingly seeking payment experiences that are simple, familiar and seamless when they travel abroad. By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE. Through our partnership with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment, we are expanding UPI acceptance in the UAE and bringing greater convenience to Indian travellers visiting one of the world's most iconic destinations."

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY, said: "This is more than a payments integration, it is a landmark moment in the evolution of digital commerce between India and the UAE. By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are bringing one of India's most trusted payment platforms to one of the world's most iconic destinations. As the first company in the GCC to introduce UPI acceptance for e-commerce transactions, NEOPAY continues to lead payment innovation, helping merchants deliver seamless customer experiences while unlocking access to millions of digitally savvy Indian consumers."

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An official spokesperson at Emaar Entertainment said: "At the Top, Burj Khalifa is a global icon that welcomes visitors from across the world, with India representing one of our most important international markets. By introducing UPI as a payment option for online bookings, we are making the customer journey simpler, more intuitive and more convenient for Indian guests from the moment they begin planning their visit. This collaboration reflects Emaar Entertainment's commitment to delivering world-class experiences powered by innovation and customer-centric digital solutions."

The companies said the integration comes as more travellers look for familiar and convenient payment options while travelling abroad. They added that expanding UPI acceptance for online purchases will make travel planning easier for Indian tourists while further strengthening the digital payments bridge between India and the UAE.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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