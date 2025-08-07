'You’re going to see a lot more': Trump teases broader sanctions after India tariff bombshell

President Donald Trump defended newly announced tariffs on Indian imports by suggesting more "secondary sanctions" could follow, despite pushback over why India is being singled out over its Russian oil ties while countries like China remain untouched.

“It’s only been 8 hours. So let’s see what happens. You’re going to see a lot more... You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. Pressed on whether China could face similar penalties, he replied, “Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen.”

Earlier in the day, Trump signed an Executive Order slapping an additional 25% tariff on all Indian goods, citing national security and foreign policy concerns. The order claims India’s Russian oil imports pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the U.S.

The move effectively doubles existing tariffs, bringing the total to 50%. The first phase takes effect August 7, while the rest kicks in 21 days later. Goods in transit or falling under specific exemptions are spared.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs blasted the U.S. action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

In a statement, the MEA said: “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position... ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”

The ministry also noted that “several other countries are also taking” similar actions and accused the U.S. of discriminatory treatment. “India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” the MEA warned.

While Trump’s comments hinted at broader sanctions on the horizon, no specific measures against other countries have yet been announced.