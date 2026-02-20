Youth Congress members hold shirtless protest at AI Summit against PM Modi; 10 detained

A group of individuals, identifying themselves as members of the Indian Youth Congress, protested at the Bharat Mandapam, briefly interrupting the proceedings at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The Delhi Police swiftly removed the protesters from the venue.

The protesters were not displaying party flags or any overt symbols, but were shirtless and holding white T-shirts with the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them. They were protesting at Hall No 5 and chanted slogans against the India-US trade deal, Epstein files, and that ‘PM is compromised’.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A senior police officer said, "They were removed immediately and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation.”

The disbelief given the summit's significance and tight entry procedures, which require pre-registration and QR-coded passes for access, was palpable.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam



(Source: Indian Youth Congress) pic.twitter.com/WCZgCMwkFZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

As the group marched out and stood against a backdrop in the lobby, they continued to shout "PM is compromised". A guest carrying an entry badge told them they were the ones "who were compromised" and that the incident "tarnished the image of India", calling on security to escort the group out.

Advertisement

Police detained approximately 10 individuals linked to the protest and confirmed that all were taken to Tilak Marg police station for questioning. The heightened security measures were put in place following the disruption.

While the group did not carry explicit party emblems, one protester said he was "from the Indian Youth Congress".

BJP lashed out at the Congress and called the protest a 'national shame'. It said that Congress chose "disruption over dignity" at a time when India was hosting the prestigious AI Summit, and blamed Rahul Gandhi for the shirtless protest. "When the nation is striving to position itself as a global technology powerhouse, such conduct only serves the interests of those who wish to see India falter. Political opposition is a democratic right, but sabotaging India’s global image is not. India deserves better," it said.

Advertisement

The AI Impact Summit, running from February 16 to 20, was inaugurated by PM Modi and has drawn several world leaders, global AI executives, and researchers to Delhi.