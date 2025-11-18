'Zero tolerance, no whitewashing': Jaishankar's no-nonsense message on terrorism at SCO meet

India on Tuesday said that the world should demonstrate "zero tolerance" towards terrorism in all its forms, urging that there should be no justification, no evasion, and "no whitewashing" at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised India's right to defend itself against terrorism and advocated for greater economic and cultural cooperation among SCO member states.

"As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism, and will exercise it," he said.

Jaishankar reminded members, "We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed."

He reiterated, "It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing," calling for unified action within the bloc.

Addressing economic concerns, Jaishankar noted that the global economic situation is "particularly uncertain and volatile," with supply-side risks aggravated by demand-side complexities. He emphasised the urgent need to de-risk and diversify, advocating for the establishment of the widest possible economic links among members.

He underlined the importance of fairness in economic processes, stating, "For that to happen, it is essential that this process be 'fair, transparent and equitable.' India's endeavours to conclude free trade agreements with many of us here are relevant."

Beyond security and economics, Jaishankar emphasised fostering deeper cultural ties: "As a civilisational state, India strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship. Facilitating greater interaction between our intellectuals, artists, sportspeople, and cultural icons will pave the way for greater understanding across the SCO."

Jaishankar also highlighted the need for the SCO to "adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda, and reform its working methods," stating, "We will contribute positively and fully to these objectives."

The SCO was created in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as permanent members in 2017, and Iran became a permanent member in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)