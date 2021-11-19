Farm laws repealed live updates: PM Modi’s decision ‘a welcome and statesmanlike move’, says Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 19, repealed the three contentious farm laws. He announced the major decision in his address to the nation. PM Modi stated that the government couldn't convince a section of farmers despite its best efforts. The goal of the three farm laws, he said, was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. He further added that the government will take constitutional measures to repeal the laws in the coming parliament session. PM Modi said the government worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable prices and facilities such as micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. These factors, he said, contributed to increased agricultural production. The prime minister further added that the government also strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, and brought more farmers under it.

Also Read: PM Modi decides to repeal the three farm laws

Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on farm laws withdrawal:

12.45 pm: PM Modi's announcement 'a welcome and statesmanlike move', says Amit Shah



Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws as a "welcome and statesmanlike move." Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours."

PM @narendramodi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move.



As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

"PM @narendramodi's announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours," he further tweeted.

What is unique about PM @narendramodi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab’ to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

12.36 pm: 'Farmers won, Modi's arrogance lost': Chhattisgarh CM



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called the government's move to repeal the three farm laws as farmers' win, stating the "Modi's arrogance lost." He further added that "it's the victory of farmers who were protesting for over a year while being called terrorists, China-Pak supporters."

Farmers won & Modi's arrogance lost. It's the victory of farmers who were protesting for over a yr while being called terrorists,China-Pak supporters. What did BJP not call them? In the end, it had to bow down. Modi ji & BJP should apologise to the nation&farmers: Chhattisgarh CM pic.twitter.com/fuW12slciP — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

12.29 pm: 'Victory of legendary farmers' strike': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan



"The repealing of 3 #FarmLaws is the victory of the legendary farmer's strike. Indian farmers have written a great page in the history of class struggle for an egalitarian world. Greetings to farmers who fought tirelessly overcoming several challenges," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan told ANI.



12.19 pm: 'Nobody bigger than farers in this nation,' says Priyanka Gandhi



"When farmers were being killed, batons were being used&they were being arrested -who was doing it? Your govt. Today you say that the laws will be repealed. How are we going to trust you? I'm happy that Govt understood that nobody is bigger than farmers in this nation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

When farmers were being killed, batons were being used&they were being arrested -who was doing it? Your govt. Today you say that the laws will be repealed. How are we going to trust you? I'm happy that Govt understood that nobody is bigger than farmers in this nation: Priyanka GV pic.twitter.com/ouIQmR88bZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 19, 2021

12.10 pm: Govt's move an election gimmick, says Rakesh Tikait



Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws can be an election gimmick "given the manner in which the graph of Modi govt is going down and their image is getting affected."

Farmers will continue to agitate until the laws are taken back in Parliament. MSP Guarantee Act has to be formed. This is a victory of farmers - dedicated to more than 750 farmers who died & to tribals, workers, women who became a part of this agitation: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/WXo4HVEugm — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

11.53 am: Farm laws repealed: Rahul Gandhi retweets old video predicting govt's decision



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi retweeted his old video prediction the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws in January this year. "Mark my words. Government will be forced to take back these farm laws," he was seen as saying in the video.

Mark my words, the Govt will have to take back the anti-farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zLVUijF8xN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2021

11.45 am: Arvind Kejriwal welcomes govt's decision to repeal farm laws



Hailing the Centre's move to withdraw the three agri laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I congratulate all farmers in the country. Their agitation yielded results. Had this been done sooner lives of 700 farmers could've been saved. Still, this is big. Perhaps for the 1st time in India's history, Govt is taking back 3 laws due to an agitation."

I congratulate all farmers in the country. Their agitation yielded results. Had this been done sooner lives of 700 farmers could've been saved. Still, this is big. Perhaps for the 1st time in India's history, Govt is taking back 3 laws due to an agitation:Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/FqlycKsml9 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

11.34 am: Farm laws repealed: Govt had fear of elections, says Chidambaram



Congress leader P Chidambaram said the government's decision to withdraw the three contentious agri laws was a "great victory for the farmers." He added that the decision was not inspired by a change of heart but impelled by "fear of elections."



11.28 am: Farmer unions refuse to end protest, call for further action



After PM Modi's announcement to withdraw the three agri laws, farmer unions like Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said they will not end the protests until the laws are repealed in the Parliament.

Read more here: Farmer unions refuse to budge; call for further action after PM Modi's announcement on farm laws



11.18 am: Social media reaction on PM Modi farm laws announcement

The social media seems to be divided after PM Modi announced that the government is going to repeal the three farm laws. Read more on the twiterati reactions here:

PM Modi's farm laws announcement divides Twitter; here's how the internet reacted



11.10 am: Farm laws repealed: Protest will end when 3 laws repealed in Parliament, says Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers' protest against the three farm laws will be withdrawn only after the legislations are repealed in Parliament. He also emphasised that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of MSP of crops as well as other matters. "We shall take a decision on the withdrawal of protests only after the laws are scrapped after due Parliamentary procedures. The other issues of the farmers also need to be discussed," Tikait told India Today TV.



10.55 am: "you're sacrifice has paid dividends..." Navjot Singh Sindhu



Navjot Singh Sidhu, President of Punjab Congress lauded the farmers, who have been protesting for months against these laws, saying. "you're sacrifice has paid dividends..."

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

10.45 am: A look at three farm laws repealed by the govt



1. Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2020)

Would allow farmers the option to sell their produce through alternate channels outside state-registered mandis under APMCs, and promote inter-state and intra-state trade of farm produce, thus enabling better market linkages for farmers, especially smallholders with less than 5 hectares of land

2. The Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Would provide contract farming opportunities where farmers could enter into direct agreements with agribusinesses, wholesalers, retailers, agritech startups, and other private players to sell their produce at higher / better prices by eliminating the local middlemen in the agri trade

3. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Provisions for the removal of agri commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, potato, onion, etc. from the list of 'essential commodities'; provisions for the scrapping of stock holding limits for these commodities, thereby reducing wastage. Also, inviting more FDI and private sector funds into cold storage, warehousing, and other farm infrastructure

10.36 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union's Ugrahan faction, Congress welcomes govt's move to repeal farm laws

"It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.



10.25 am: Farm laws repeal: Farmers' win over Centre's wrongdoings: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

ये मोदी के अन्याय पर किसान आंदोलन की जीत ढेरों बधाई।

भारत के अन्नदाता किसानो पर एक साल तक घोर अत्याचार हुआ।

सैंकड़ों किसानो की शहादत हुई।

अन्नदाताओं को आतंकवादी कह कर अपमानित किया।

इस पर मौन क्यों रहे मोदी जी?

देश समझ रहा है चुनाव में हार के डर से तीनो काला क़ानून वापस हुआ। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) November 19, 2021

10.19 am: Farm laws repeal: 'Victory against injustice', says Rahul Gandhi



Taking to Twitter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "farmers of the country through their protest have bowed down the government. Congratulations on the victory against injustice."

10.12 am: Here is a clip of PM Modi saying he is repealing 3 farm laws

#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

10.05 am: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi for repealing the 'Black' laws

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh thanked PM Modi for repealing the contentious farm laws. Taking to Twitter he said, "Great news! Thankful to PM Narendra Modi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi and repealing the three black laws on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. I am sure the Central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of the kisan."