India's agri-food exports grew 6% from 2014-15 to 2020-21

The total agri-food exports grew 6 per cent from $36.18 billion in 2014-15 to $ 38.32 billion in 2020-21 at a compounded annual growth rate of 0.96 per cent, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a statement.

The gross value added in the food processing sector has grown from Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2.24 lakh crore in 2019-20 at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.8 per cent.

The export of products under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit grew from $11.671 billion in April-November 2020-21 to $13.261 billion in April-November 2021-22, according to the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry earlier this month.

Also Read: India records up to 15% rise in agricultural and processed food exports in Apr-Oct

The export target under the APEDA basket products has been fixed at $23.713 billion for 2021-22.

The fruits and vegetables exports grew by 12 per cent to $1.720 billion during April-November 2021-22 compared to $1.536 billion during April-November 2020-21. India's export of agricultural and allied products in 2020-21 grew by 17.34 per cent to $41.25 billion (Rs. 5,800 crore).

The largest markets for the country's agricultural products are the US, China, Bangladesh, UAE, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nepal, Iran and Malaysia.

Exports of only agricultural products (excluding marine and plantation products) increased by 28.36 per cent to $29.81 billion in 2020-21 as compared to $23.23 billion in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the country's exports of agricultural and processed food products increased by over 13 per cent during the first eight months of FY22 on a YoY (year-on-year) basis.