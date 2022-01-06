3 cabin crew members, 1 pilot failed breathalyser test in festive week

Three cabin crew personnel and a pilot failed the breath analyser test between Christmas and January 1. The four individuals belonged to different airlines. Directorate General of Civil Aviation sources stated that all the incidents were reported from the Delhi airport.

One cabin crew member failed the breath analyser detection test on Christmas, another failed the next day and the third on January 1, according to India Today Television. The pilot failed the breath analyser test on December 29th at the Delhi airport.

The civil aviation regulator revised its guidelines on breath analyser tests for the flight crew on December 20.

The DGCA asked airlines to make their doctors, paramedics or emergency medical technicians conduct breath analyser tests for the crew. The regulator also asked them to conduct post-flight breath analyser tests on aircraft upon arrival.

The regulator in its order stated that low alcohol blood levels also disturb sensor-motor, visual and cortical reaction. “Consumption of alcohol results in significant deterioration of psychomotor performance and decreases the amount of mental capacity available to deal with many essential tasks involved in the conduct of safe flight,” it had stated.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)

Also read: ‘Not Interim CEO’: Jet Airways clarifies on Captain Sudhir Gaur’s exit