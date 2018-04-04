56 IndiGo support staffers go on strike at Varanasi airport over salary issue

As many as 56 employees of IndiGo's ground handling agency, GV India Services, went on a strike over the salary issue at the Varansai airport around 6.30am on Wednesday. Though no incident of flight delay was reported till filing of the report, reports suggest people could face inordinate delays. The airport authorities have said since the employees failed to give seven-day mandatory notice, they might consider taking legal action or seek clarification from the company over the action of their employees.



The airline staff had a little difficulty in handling IndiGo passengers initially but later a meeting was held with the striking employees and the services were not disrupted. The airline in a statement said that they were looking into "a solution for the concerns raised by the staff of their ground handling agency".



Anil Kumar Rai, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, said that though there were minor difficulties in dealing with IndiGo passengers due to the striking staff, services at the airport were not disrupted. He added that since the protesting employees didn't give the prior notice, their action could prompt legal action. Rai also warned that legal action would be taken if they do not resume work at the earliest.

We are facing problems at #Varanasi Airport in dealing with IndiGo passengers as the airline's support staff has suddenly called for a strike over salary issues. Indigo staff has not given notice to Airports Authority of India: Varanasi Airport Director pic.twitter.com/GmPgVcLOIj - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

ANI quoted Rai saying that the airport authorities are "facing problems at Varanasi Airport in dealing with IndiGo passengers as the airline's support staff has suddenly called for a strike over salary issues."



IndiGo in a statement said: "We are actively looking into a solution for the concerns raised by the staff of our ground handling agency, GV India Services at Varanasi Airport. IndiGo follows a regular payment cycle for its ground handling agents and our payments have remained compliant and up to date throughout the duration of our operations at Varanasi. We have asked GV India Services for an explanation with respect to the concerns raised by its staff and we will assist the ground handling agency in resolving these at the earliest."



"We assure our esteemed passengers that operations shall remain normal and our flights shall continue to operate as per schedule," said the airline.



