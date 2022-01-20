5G scare: Air India resumes flights to US from today

National carrier Air India has resumed B777 flight operations from Thursday following approval from the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The first flight left for JFK International Airport this morning with other flights also scheduled throughout the day to Chicago and San Fransisco.

"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in USA on B777. Accordingly, first flight has left this morning to JFK. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago & SFO Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into USA has been sorted," as per a statement issued by Air India.

The decision by the national carrier came after FAA gave its consent which comprised most Airbus SE and Boeing Co. models, including Boeing's 777.

Many other foreign airlines had cancelled flights to the US on the 777 after Boeing issued a warning to its operators.

Air India had cancelled eight flights on India-US routes from Wednesday, January 19, amid conflicting reports on the deployment of 5G internet in North America that may interfere with aircraft's navigation systems.

FAA had on January 14 said that "5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway."

The radio altimeter calculates the height of the aircraft above the ground and the band on which it works is near to that on which the 5G system works.

Presently, three airlines - Air India, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines - operate direct flights between India and the US.