After Air India incident, foreign tourists harass flight attendant on Go First's Delhi-Goa flight: Report

Another case of in-flight harassment occurred on January 5 on a GO First flight from New Delhi to Goa, where two foreign travellers allegedly misbehaved with female flight attendants. This comes right on the heels of the Air India urinating incident, which is still making headlines.



The foreign visitor allegedly insisted that one of them sit with him and then began speaking profanely to the other, NDTV reported quoting sources.



The foreign nationals were handed over to the airport security agency CISF after the flight landed at Goa's new airport in Mopa, and the matter was reported to the regulator DGCA.



The incident occurred on the first day of operations at the new airport. Go First said that the incident happened on its GA-372 flight.



"During overwing briefing two customers used offensive language (abused crew and continuously made fun). Crew politely informed customer to not use such language however customer continued doing so. Other customers seated besides felt offended and uncomfortable and demanded to offload. In the interest of safety Both customers are offloaded," GO First said in a statement.



Air India ‘urinating’ incident



On November 26, Shankar Mishra was accused of urinating on an elderly passenger in business class after allegedly unzipping his pants. He was apprehended by Delhi Police from Bengaluru at midnight on Friday. Mishra was arrested on Friday night and brought to Delhi and then he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Patiala Court in Delhi.



He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.



Mishra was let go by his employer, Wells Fargo, on Friday. He held the position of vice president for the California-based multinational company's India division.



Another on-air tussle



In another recent incident, a video of an IndiGo air hostess went viral after she was seen confronting a flyer who yelled at her and allegedly referred to her as a servant.



The airline issued a statement regarding the encounter which said, “We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority.”

