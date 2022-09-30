Air India announces 20 additional flights every week to London, Birmingham, San Francisco

Air India has announced 20 additional flights in a move to enhance its connectivity with the US and the UK. It announced the flights to London, Birmingham and San Francisco. It aims to reclaim its position as an aviation leader in the global map.

The carrier will launch five additional flights to Birmingham, nine to London and six to San Francisco every week. The new flights to these destinations will be introduced in a phased manner from October to December.

With these flights, Air India said that it will offer over 5,000 additional seats every week to customers. The carrier has a current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK, which will move up to 48 flights.

For Birmingham, three flights will leave from Delhi and two from Amritsar, while five flights from Mumbai, three from Delhi, and one from Ahmedabad will fly to London. With the new flights, seven Indian cities will have non-stop flights to the UK capital.

Flights from India to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week, with Air India connecting Mumbai with San Francisco thrice-weekly, and reinstating a three-times-weekly Bengaluru operation. The carrier will, after the implementation of these flight routes, offer 16 weekly non-stop flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to San Francisco.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said, “As Air India reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations is a significant focus. This sizeable frequency increase to the US and the UK, as well as the addition of new city pairs and improved aircraft cabin interiors, comes just 10 months after Air India’s acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent, and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration.”

Air India has been leasing new aircraft and working on restoring existing narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to the operating fleet.

After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were acquired by Tata group in January 2022.

