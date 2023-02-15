Air India-Boeing-Airbus deal: Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden hail world’s largest passenger aircraft order

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron backed Air India’s deals with France’s Airbus and US’ Boeing worth billions. Sunak welcomed the deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide new aircraft to Air India.

Sunak said, “This landmark deal between Air India, Airbus, and Rolls-Royce demonstrates that the sky’s the limit for the UK’s thriving aerospace sector.” Sunak noted Airbus will manufacture the wings in the UK and A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce’s XWB engines.

He added the deal will provide more jobs in the UK’s aerospace sector which employs over 1,11,000 people as of 2021. The UK Prime Minister further mentioned, “India is projected to be the world’s third largest economy by 2050, so export wins like this are a big boost to the UK trade- a key way we can grow our economy.”

Commenting on the deal, UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said it is a shot in the arm for UK exports as India and the UK are negotiating free trade agreement (FTA).

Badenoch said, “It’s a shot in the arm for UK exports as we aim to sell 1 trillion pounds of goods and services a year to the world by the end of the decade. We’re currently negotiating a trade deal with India that could boost trade by up to 28 billion pounds a year by 2035. Export wins like this are another big step to our nations forming a closer trading relationship.”

Going ahead, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the world’s largest aircraft order. President Biden noted how the sale of over 200 Boeing aircraft will support over a million jobs in the US and help Air India meet its transportation demands, according to a White House release.

The release further stated, “This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges– creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said the Air India-Airbus contract “marks a new stage in India and France’s strategic partnership.” Macron tweeted, “The contract that Airbus and Tata Sons signed this morning marks a new stage in India and France’s strategic partnership. Thank you Narendra Modi for your confidence in France and our industry.”

Tata Group-owned Air India announced the world’s largest order for passenger aircraft totalling 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. The deal comprises new and next-generation 210 Airbus A320/321 Neo, 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft, 40 Airbus 350, 20 Boeing 787, and 10 Boeing 777-9s.

