Air India cabin crew union objects to new BMI, weight check rule 

Air India's cabin crew union has objected to an order that mandates Body Mass Index (BMI) and weight checks for cabin crew members by 'grooming associates' prior to flights.

The All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) questioned why BMI and weight checks will be conducted pre-flight at the airport office by 'grooming assistants' instead of doctors in the privacy of medical clinics.

The objection was conveyed to the executive director of the airline's Inflight Services Department (ISD) in a strongly-worded letter.

On January 20, the executive director informed the AICCA that each cabin crew member would have to get their BMI and weight checked on a quarterly basis. "Grooming associates have been assigned the task of recording observations on the BMI management/grooming/uniform turnout of cabin crew when they report for a flight or standby duty at CCMCO. These observations shall be complied and sent to the office of the undersigned," the circular read.

It noted, "Cabin crew who are well-dressed and well-groomed according to uniform standards and regulations, present a positive and professional image of the airline."

According to the order, it will be the responsibility of the cabin supervisor of the flight to ensure that his/her set of the crew follow all the required guidelines and any non-compliance by a crew member will have to be reported in the inflight/cabin supervisor's report.

Members of Air India's cabin crew union say that they have been undergoing BMI and weight checks from 2008 and 1998, respectively, as per the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). But these checks are conducted only by medical professionals or doctors.

In a letter to the executive director, AICCA general secretary Sanjay Lazar wrote, "At the onset, as a responsible trade union, the AICCA welcomes the aspect of grooming discipline & developing greater pride in one's uniform, as that is our Airline's identity & insignia.

"Our concern, however, has been drawn to various complaints from our members, and is related to the aspect of the circular that covers 'weight checks' and 'BMI management' being conducted pre-fight at CCMCO by the grooming associates, which are the subject of AICCA settlements, Awards & judgments," it said.

The AICCA letter further states the new requirement could disturb cabin crew members mentally ahead of their flights.