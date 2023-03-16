Air India Chicago-Delhi flight cancelled, 300 passengers stranded in US since Tuesday

Nearly 300 Air India passengers, including foreigners, are stranded at the Chicago Airport since Tuesday when their flight to Delhi was cancelled due to technical reasons. Passengers claimed that there is no clarity on when they will be able to get an alternate flight to reach Delhi. The flight was initially scheduled to depart at 13:30 hours from the Chicago O’hare International Airport on Tuesday and land at 14:20 hours in Delhi on March 15.

One of the passengers, who was about to board the flight, told news agency PTI that passengers had been waiting since almost 24 hours and that the “airline does not have an answer for us.” He said in a video message recorded from the airport, “We don’t know what exactly is going on… we don’t know when we are going to fly.”

Another passenger said they have been waiting at the airport for nearly 24 hours and there is no update on any alternate flights to Delhi. Commenting on the incident, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI 126 was cancelled on March 14 due to technical reasons.

The airline spokesperson said, “The affected passengers were offered all-round support and every effort is being made to accommodate them on alternate flights. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

This, however, is not the first time that Air India passengers were left to their own devices at an airport. Last month, passengers of a Delhi-Mumbai Air India flight and the airline staff got involved in a heated argument at the Delhi airport after the flight got delayed by almost four hours. One of the passengers said that the flight was initially delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm and then 11:35 pm followed by 12:30 am before finally taking off at 01:48 am from the Terminal-3 of Delhi Airport.

At the time, Air India said this flight was delayed due to technical issues while adding all passengers were served meals and looked after.

(With agency inputs)

