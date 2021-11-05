Air India decreases weekly domestic flights by 9%

Air India has decreased its domestic flights for winter 2021. Air India will operate 9% fewer weekly domestic flights in the upcoming winter schedule than that of 2019, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



Indian airlines will operate with 4.38% fewer flights than the pre-pandemic level, the Centre announced on Thursday.



The DGCA approved 22,287 flights. "It may be noted that 22,287 departures per week have been finalised to and from 108 airports," the DCGA said in a statement.



IndiGo has the highest number of flights approved under the schedule (10,243), followed by SpiceJet (2,995), Go First (2,290), Vistara (1,675 ), and Air Asia (1,393).



Air India will operate 2,053 weekly domestic flights.



SpiceJet has decreased its domestic services by 31% to 2,995 weekly flights as compared to 4,316 weekly flights that it got approved for the winter schedule of 2019.



Meanwhile, the regulator added that Vistara has increased its domestic services by 22% to 1,675 weekly flights compared to 1,376 weekly flights it had in the 2019 winter schedule.



The winter schedule will end on March 26, next year.