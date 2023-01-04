Air India incident: Drunk passenger who peed on woman likely to be put on ‘no-fly list’; DGCA seeks report

Tata Group-owned Air India will likely put the inebriated male passenger who peed on a 70-year-old female passenger on the no-fly list and the airline has constituted an internal committee in this incident. The incident is currently under probe by government agencies and a decision is awaited, according to a senior Air India official.

The Air India official told news agency ANI, “Air India constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on the ‘no-fly list’, the matter is under government committee and the decision is awaited.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from Air India and stated that action will be taken against those found negligent.

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26, 2022



Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI pic.twitter.com/XE55X6ao0b January 4, 2023

Air India has also lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which reportedly took place on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26. The incident came to light when the septuagenarian wrote to Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan. She said in this letter that the AI cabin crew was insensitive to the situation and gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into.

She added that no action was taken against the male passenger. Air India told India Today, “We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process.”

A drunk male passenger urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger in Air India’s business class on November 26 on the New York-Delhi flight.

(With inputs from India Today, ANI)

