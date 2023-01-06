Air India incident: Matter was settled, woman compensated, says man who urinated on female passenger

The man who is accused of urinating on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight has issued a statement through his lawyers. The man, who has been identified as businessman Shankar Mishra, said that he got the clothes and the bags of the woman cleaned, as well as paid a compensation.

Mishra’s lawyers, Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, said that the WhatsApp chat between the two clearly shows that Mishra cleaned her clothes and bags on November 28 and delivered them on November 30.

He said that she displayed no intention of lodging a complaint. "The lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint," the statement added.

The lawyers said that the woman passenger’s persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the airline, for which she raised a complaint on December 20.

Mishra paid the lady, as agreed between them, on Paytm on November 28. Her daughter returned the money back on December 19.

“The statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there is no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely hearsay evidence. The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew. The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process,” said the legal counsel.

