Air India owes Rs 2,350 crore to Airports Authority of India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that many airlines have defaulted on their dues to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the facilities availed by them.

The outstanding dues of domestic airlines to the AAI up to September 2021 stand at Rs 2,702.48 crore.

Air India owes Rs 2,350.62 crore to the AAI, the highest amount. It is followed by SpiceJet Ltd, which has unpaid dues of Rs 185.52 crore, and Alliance Air that owes Rs 109.81 crore to AAI.

Go Air's unpaid dues to the AAI amount to Rs 56.53 crore.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation further said that the AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues as per their credit policy. It also charges penal interest, encashment of security deposits and can also resort to legal actions to recover dues.

The AAI owns nearly 125 airports across the country. Airlines have to regularly pay various charges such as landing charges and parking charges to the AAI.