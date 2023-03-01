Air India 'pee-gate' case: DGCA upholds firing of pilot, rejects appeal by pilot and aviation unions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected an appeal to overturn the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot who was allegedly found guilty of failing to perform his duties in accordance with regulations.

The pilot, who was on duty on the New York-Delhi flight on November 26, was suspended for a period of three months by the DGCA after a passenger reportedly urinated on a female passenger during the flight.

The decision to suspend the pilot was challenged by both the pilot and various aviation unions. However, the DGCA has upheld the suspension order, as reported by ANI.

This highlights the critical importance of following all aviation regulations and performing duties in accordance with industry standards to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers onboard. As a regulatory authority, the DGCA plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of civil aviation in India.

(With agency inputs)