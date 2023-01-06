Air India 'pee-gate': Flight incident turns into PR nightmare for airline

Air India, which was once the Maharaja of the Skies, saw its reputation take a big hit due to the horrific incident wherein a male passenger exposed himself and urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger on the Air India New York-Delhi flight. Ever since the incident has come to light, and now with the Delhi police identifying the male culprit, social media has been abuzz with outrage over not just the incident but also the way Air India, now owned by the Tatas, handled it. Netizens have taken to social media to demand an immediate arrest of the culprit, pointing out also how the 30-day ban put on the passenger by Air India was not enough.

IAS officer Ashok Khemka tweeted said that the 30-day ban seems to be an extremely soft treatment of a disgusting act and also questioned the US-based multinational financial services company Wells Fargo for its silence over the incident.

"A 30-day ban seems an extremely soft treatment an extremely disgusting act. Why is Wells Fargo silent?"

Why is Wells Fargo silent? https://t.co/IdbmLee2V4 January 6, 2023

Another user named Satvik Sethi said imposing a 30-day ban on the male passenger is an insult to injury. Sethi tweeted, "Air India is a joke. A man urinated on a woman on the flight and they did nothing. Imposing a 30-day ban is insult to injury. This is a case of public indecency, assault, and sexual harassment. There needs to be stricter punishment, this is a criminal activity. Name and shame him."

Sethi further stated that he is a platinum member of both Air India and Air Vistara and will stop using these airlines unless there is proper justice.

Air India is a joke. A man urinated on a woman on the flight and they did nothing. Imposing a 30 day ban is insult to injury. This is a case of public indecency, assault, and sexual harassment. There needs to be stricter punishment, this is a criminal activity.



Name & shame him. pic.twitter.com/Dqrp0Ln9Wt — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) January 4, 2023

People have demanded several other things from not just Air India but other airlines as well. Taking to Twitter, architect Seetu Mahajan Kohli pointed out in a tweet, for example, that all airlines should stop serving alcohol on flights to India immediately.

Kohli tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Air India and wrote on Twitter, “I think all Indian airlines should immediately stop serving alcohol, especially on flights to India. An aircraft is not a bar! Maybe one glass of wine per person, if at all. Rest needs to be stopped. I’ve had my own harrowing experiences.”

I think that all airlines should immediately stop serving alcohol especially on flights to India. An aircraft is not a bar! Maybe one glass of wine per person, if at all. Rest needs to be stopped. I’ve had my own harrowing experiences. @DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia @airindiain #AirIndia — Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) January 6, 2023

Another user replied to Kohli and wrote, “Serving unlimited alcohol on flights is not appropriate. Business class passengers seem to overindulge and create issues.”

Servings unlimited alcohol on flights is not appropriate. Business class passengers seem to over indulge and create issues. — Anil Gupta (@anil447_anil) January 6, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “Shocking and disgusting behaviour by this hooligan. I am surprised that the action was taken after 1 month, this incident took place on 26th November and now they are on a hunt for this guy. He should be behind the bars and taught a good lesson. Pathetic mindset.” Another user replied and wrote, “Air India’s mindset not changed even after TATA takeover!”

Shocking & disgusting behaviour by this hooligan. I am surprised why the action was taken after 1 month, this incident took place on 26th nov & now they are on a hunt for this guy. He should be behind the bars & taught him a good lesson. Pathetic mindset😤😡🤬 — Sunil Chowta (@ChowtaSunil) January 6, 2023

AirIndia’s mindset not changed even after TATA takeover! — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) January 6, 2023

Osmania University Professor K Nageshwar wrote, “Are you travelling by plane? Beware! Somebody may urinate on you! Thank god, Air India is no longer in the public sector. It is owned by India’s premier corporate house. The accused is banned from flying for 30 days. On the 31st day, he may perhaps be free to repeat the crime.”

Are you traveling by plane? Beware! Somebody may urinate on you! Thank god, Air India is no longer in the public sector. It is owned by India's premier corporate house. The accused is banned from flying for 30 days. On the 31st day, he may perhaps be free to repeat the crime. — Prof. K.Nageshwar (@K_Nageshwar) January 6, 2023

Another user who goes by the username puffin_pipe on Twitter took potshots at Wells Fargo and wrote, “Such glorified companies reject and refuse to hire really talented candidates for openings in their organisation and they themselves hire a VP who does such outlandish acts on a flight.”

Such glorified companies reject and refuse to hire really talented candidates for openings in their organization and they themselves hire a VP who does such outlandish act on a flight. — 🇮🇳sanjay (@puffin_pipe) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, some users also shared hilarious memes and cartoons on the incident.

walking to my #airindia flight with friends for a vacation, making sure they have extra piss-proof sheets

😀😀

wish me good luck #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/mIM3h0QDch — Free-Spirit (@murthybs) January 6, 2023

And in Air India 👇👇😂 pic.twitter.com/3nD7lRgYzW — 1line wonder (@quiverloaded) January 6, 2023

All set for my Air India flight pic.twitter.com/dzLFhq1zmK — Daactar Saab (@gingerlimbu) January 6, 2023

Shankar Mishra, the passenger accused of urinating on a 70-year-old female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight, is the Vice President of the India Chapter of the US-based Wells Fargo. The accused was inebriated when the incident took place on November 26, 2022. Mishra is currently absconding and the Delhi Police is trying to trace him.

Tata Group-owned Air India has imposed a 30-day flying ban till the internal committee’s decision, whichever is earlier on the passenger. The airline said in its statement, “If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines.”

After the incident gained substantial traction on social media, Wells Fargo said in its statement, “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour. We are full cooperating with the authorities in their enquiries regarding this incident.”

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said in a letter to its employees that employees must report any untoward incident to the authorities concerned at the earliest. He further said timely action against those who do not comply with aircraft rules is a must. Wilson further noted in his letter, “The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we shar her distress.”

