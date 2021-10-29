Air India pilots write to Scindia demanding reversal of pay cuts

Air India pilots' union Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) has written to JM Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, demanding reversal of the pay cuts due to the pandemic last year. They seek to reinstate pre-pandemic allowances that were discontinued as part of cost-cutting measures adopted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



In a strongly worded letter dated October 28, they said that while "we would like to think that if not a graceful send-off, we have at least earned the right to a better legacy than our own management stealing our hard-earned money with impunity."



ICPA, further said that the aviation ministry is firmly on the rebound, with the domestic air traffic increasing from 25 per cent in April 2020 to 100 per cent in October 2021. "The ground reality has been acknowledged by other airlines who have rightfully rolled back the Covid austerity pay cuts significantly for the pilots," it added.



"The pay cut of 60 per cent has dramatically diminished our livelihoods. Looking at the current aviation industry standards, the pay cuts does not merit any justification," the letter said.



The ICPA, which, along with the IPG, is one of the two main bodies that represent the interests and grievances of pilots in Air India, and had written another letter dated October 1 which said that the layover sustenance allowance of Air India pilots was "drastically cut to approximately one-third of its original sum resulting in a 60 to 70 per cent" reduction.



Accusing the management of negligence, the ICPA in its letter, signed by general secretary Captain Vijayanand Bagve and Captain T Praveen Keerthi, said that the government "refuses to part from a practiced indifference and only have weal excuses to offer."