Air India to temporarily reduce flights on certain US routes amid crew shortage, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Tata Group-owned Air India will reduce the frequency of flights on certain US routes due to crew shortage issues for a temporary period, its chief executive Campbell Wilson announced on Monday.

The airline also plans to add 100 pilots for Boeing 777 planes in the next three months. Moreover, around 1,400 cabin crew are in training, the chief revealed, as per a report by PTI.

Wilson said that frequencies will be reduced on some US routes due to crew shortage issues. The airline has a staff strength of around 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying employees.

He was speaking at the CAPA India Summit in the national capital.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India along with Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in AIATSL in January 2022.

Air India has put in place a road map under Vihaan.AI for transformation over a five-year period and has taken various measures, including committing $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.

The airline had earlier announced placing orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, including 70 wide-body planes. Out of the total, 250 will be from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. There is also an option to purchase additional 370 aircraft from the two plane makers.

Besides, the merger of AirAsia India, rebranded as AIX Connect, with Air India Express as well as the merger of Vistara with Air India have been initiated.

A few days back, the airline made a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff.

The latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline, according to a communication.

Also, clerical and unskilled categories of employees who completed a minimum of five years of continuous service will be eligible.

The offer will be open till April 30.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Air India 'pee-gate' case: Victim moves Supreme Court, seeks change in alcohol policy

Also Read: Signature Bank to morph into Flagstar Bank after New York Community Bancorp's acquisition

Watch | UBS to buy crisis-hit Credit Suisse for nearly $3.2 billion in a historic deal; all you need to know