Air India unveils FogCare initiative to minimise impact of fog on flight operations

Air India on Saturday has introduced a new "FogCare" initiative, which will take care of unforeseen circumstances, such as flight delays and cancellations due to dense fog during the winter.



This initiative will begin with flights departing and arriving at Delhi's IGI Airport.



Air India will take preventative measures as part of FogCare to minimise the impact of fog on flight operations, which typically occur in the mornings and evenings but can also cascade throughout the day.



Customers will be contacted and given simple options to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights at no additional cost.



Passengers on impacted flights can choose not to travel to the airport, avoiding the inconvenience of long lines.



Additionally, this will help to reduce traffic at the airports. Passengers on impacted flights will receive emails, calls, and SMS messages with flight-specific advisories, providing them with simple options to reduce inconvenience from fog-related disruptions.



Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer and Global Head of Airport Operations, Air India, said, "We are pleased to launch the FogCare initiative, a customer centric measure to ensure the best possible experience for our customers. This is one more step in our journey to becoming a world-class airline and will significantly improve the passenger experience during fog affected days.



"We will strive to give our customers up to date information on whether their flight has been impacted by fog and help them make the best choice given the circumstances. By proactively tackling the issue, we will be able to maintain the overall network schedule integrity as best as possible, and offer a better experience to all passengers, particularly those on flights unaffected by fog in Delhi, who would otherwise have been subjected to the cascading effects of rolling fog delays," Dogra added.



The airline is also making sure that there are enough planes, pilots, mechanics, and cabin crew on hand to handle any emergencies brought on by the fog.



Air India is prepared to minimise disruption caused by fog, with a fully trained cockpit crew that is outfitted with the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) and the ability to operate in low visibility conditions.



In addition, a campaign to raise awareness about the initiative will be launched, as will a dedicated FogCare web page on www.airindia.com.



Passengers can find more information, including detailed FAQs, live flight status updates, and support for rescheduling and refunds, on this page.

