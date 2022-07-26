Akasa Air announces direct flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai

Indian airline Akasa Air has announced an additional 28 weekly direct flights on its newly launched sector between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting August 19. With this, Akasa Air will complete the inaugural phase of its network development across key cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations.

"The airline’s network expansion strategy is committed to progressively connecting more cities along new sectors to establish a strong pan-India presence, with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity," Akasa Air stated. on July 22, Akasa Air opened bookings for ticket sales of its first commercial flight and unveiled its customer experience strategy.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 7. According to an official statement, it will add an additional two aircraft each month and by the end of 2023, it will have inducted 18 aircraft. It plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, delivered over five years.