Akasa Air opens bookings; to offer 56 weekly flights starting Aug 7

The newly-launched Akasa Air announced on Friday that it has opened bookings for tickets for its first flights. The initial network will include destinations such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

The airline will offer 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7. From August 13 onward, the airline will operate 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi.

Bookings for flight on Akasa Air can be done through the mobile app, web and desktop websites. Tickets are also available with numerous online travel agents. The airline will also offer fare specials as it forays into new sectors, it added.

The airline will also provide a buy-on-board meal service, Café Akasa. The fare on offer includes a selection of farm-inspired and plant-based offerings, options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu.



Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful”.



Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said that the airline is focusing on establishing a pan-India presence and providing linkages between Tier 2 and 3 cities. The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will kick-off the operations, he added. “We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year,” said Iyer.

Apart from the usual, the airline promises to offer USB ports, by modern sculpted sidewalls, window reveals and mood lighting.



Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, and aims to be the greenest fleet.

