Akasa Air to leverage RateGain’s AI platform to optimise airfares in real-time

To make air travel affordable for its customers, India’s newest low-cost airline Akasa Air, will leverage accurate and real-time airfare data. For the same, it will use RateGain’s AI-powered platform, allowing access and agility to act upon changing market dynamics and optimise airfares in real-time. Akasa Air was backed by stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

“At Akasa Air we are developing tech-enabled strategies and building a data-driven organization that will aid us in providing our customers the most affordable fares along with a customer centric flying experience. AirGain's nimble solution delivering real-time air travel information across channels will help us achieve a dynamic allocation of fares furthering our mission to make air travel accessible to everyone in India,” says Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said,

What’s AirGain?

This is an AI-powered platform from RateGain, a global SaaS solutions provider for travel and hospitality. The solution provides airline revenue and pricing teams with the most accurate and reliable market insights to build a competitive pricing strategy. The company has developed an easy-to-use user interface that allows faster decision-making.

AirGain also allows the airlines to get notified whenever there is a change in the market. Additionally, the intelligence provides the user with real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.

“A new airline like Akasa Air, comes to the market with the mindset to adopt the latest technology, and we are delighted that the team decided to choose AirGain to power their growth journey. As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help in maximizing revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence. AirGain was selected based on data accuracy and delivery, easy-to-use UI, and the extensive support available to Akasa through our dedicated teams -and we are committed to delivering on this promise,” says Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, RateGain.

