Alliance Air flight from Delhi overshoots runway at Jabalpur, all passengers safe

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Jabalpur had a runway excursion at Jabalpur airport on Saturday at around 1:13 pm.

The ATR72-600 aircraft overshot the runway by 10 metres. However, all the passengers and crew onboard the aircraft are safe, the airline said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident.

"During the operation of Alliance Air flight 9I 691 from Delhi to Jabalpur on 12th March 2022, Alliance Air aircraft shot off the runway by 10 mtrs," Alliance Air said in a statement.

The airline said it is grateful that all passengers and crew onboard the flight are safe.

There were 55 passengers and five crew members on board and they safely disembarked after the incident without any injuries, news agency PTI quoted DGCA officials as saying.

"While we follow laid down policies/ procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place - both pre and post flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers & crew, we regret the unfortunate incident," the statement said.

The airline said it has taken strict note of the incident and the cockpit crew has been de-roastered. "A thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place."

The airport at Dumna, where the incident took place, is located around 21 km from Jabalpur city. Airport director Kusum Das told PTI that operations at the airport have been suspended for four to five hours.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath and PTI)

