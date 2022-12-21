'Am an employee, not your servant': Angry IndiGo air hostess gives it back to passenger yelling at her

In a video that has gone viral, an IndiGo air hostess can be seen schooling a flyer who can be seen yelling at her. While the reason behind the spat is not clear, the fact that it is about the food served on board is certain. The video was taken by a co-passenger who shared it on social media. The co-passenger, however, said that he “unfortunately” took a long-distance flight from Istanbul to Delhi.

The air hostess can be seen telling a male passenger who is not clearly visible in the video, “You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you.” She then tells the passenger firmly that there is a cart and there are counted meals uplifted.

The air hostess can be seen holding up what appears to be the passenger’s boarding pass and saying, “We can only serve what your boarding…” before she is cut off by the passenger who says, “Why are you yelling?”

She then appears to lose her cool and says, “Because you are yelling on us!” Another air hostess then lodges herself between the arguing pair and tries to escort her colleague away from the passenger.

Even staff checked our boarding pass before giving us food which is not right for long distances #internetflight @IndiGo6E @AAI_Official @DelhiAirport @GovtOfIndia_ one thing you must need to realise is that "we choose you, you can't"

"I am sorry but you cannot talk to the crew like that,” says the air hostess. She then tells him that she has been listening to the passenger respectfully and that he must respect the crew too. The passenger can be heard questioning when had he disrespected the crew.

The air hostess tells him that he has been yelling at her and pointing finger. The passenger then says that it is her who has been screaming at him and asks her why she has been yelling at him. As she tries to reason, he says, “Shut up!”

“You shut up!,” she says, further adding, “I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here.” The passenger says that she is a servant, to which she says, “I am an employee. I am not your servant.”

Her colleague then escorts her away from the passenger, and the fight gets over.

The airline issued a statement regarding the encounter. It said, “We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority.”

