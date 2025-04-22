Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, chaired a stakeholder meeting at Delhi Airport to address operational challenges due to the ongoing upgradation work on runway 10/28 and the impact of unexpected easterly wind patterns.

The meeting included participation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, with Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Shri Vipin Kumar, DGCA Director General Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, and representatives from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), all airlines, and the CISF.

During the meeting, Naidu reviewed the current situation, emphasising the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to passengers and airline operations. He stressed the need for comprehensive planning that considers both the ongoing runway upgradation and potential weather-related disruptions.

Naidu instructed all stakeholders to take timely, pre-emptive measures based on weather updates and ensure efficient utilization of available resources.

“I am confident that with collective efforts and robust coordination, Delhi Airport will continue to deliver a world-class experience to its travelers, even amidst the challenges posed by infrastructure enhancements and unexpected weather conditions,” said Naidu.

DELHI AIRPORT OPERATIONS

Easterly winds and the closure of runway RW 10/28 for upgradation works have led to reduced arrival capacity at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, India's busiest airport. More than 450 departing flights were delayed on Monday, with an average delay of 28 minutes, according to Flightradar24.com.

In response to the delays, Delhi airport operator DIAL announced that it will temporarily suspend the upgradation works on runway RW 10/28, which will be reopened for operations in the first week of May. The airport has four runways, and RW 10/28 was closed for maintenance as it is not compliant with CAT III operations, which are essential for low visibility conditions.

DIAL stated in a series of posts on X that, in coordination with stakeholders, it has decided to temporarily halt the critical Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrade work necessary for the winter season. The remaining upgrade activities will be deferred for about a month.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that the maintenance works on RW 10/28 will be completed by September, ahead of the fog season.