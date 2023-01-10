Bengaluru: DGCA seeks report from Go First after plane takes off leaving over 50 passengers behind

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from the airline Go First after a Delhi-bound Go First plane left the city airport on Monday without taking more than 50 passengers who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding, news agency ANI reported.



On social media, some travellers claimed that a busload of travellers from Bengaluru to Delhi was not taken aboard the Go First flight. They claimed that at 6.40 am on Monday, the flight G8 116 left without the passengers.



DGCA has sought a report from Go First after the airline's flight from Bengaluru forgot to board over 50 passengers at the Bengaluru airport on Jan 9. 53 out of 55 passengers were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, remaining 2 asked for a refund which was paid by the airline.

In response to the passengers' allegation, Go First, which was earlier called GoAir, asked users to share the relevant details. “We regret the inconvenience caused,” the airline wrote.



"Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!" a tweet from a passenger named Satish Kumar read.



Another traveller Shreya Sinha tweeted: "Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 a.m. Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 a.m. Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia".



The incident happened at a time when investigations into various airline violations continue. On November 26, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was grounded due to an intoxicated business class passenger peeing on a 70-year-old woman.



The passenger was found after more than six weeks. Air India, which only recently reported the crime to the police, acknowledged its errors.

