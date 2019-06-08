Brace for costlier air travel from July 1 as govt hikes aviation security fee

Air travel is set to become costlier as the Central government has decided to increase aviation security fee to Rs 150 from the existing Rs 130 per passenger from July 1. For those travelling to international destinations, the aviation security fee has been increased to $4.85 from $3.25 earlier.

"Aviation Security Fee for the domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs 150 per embarking passenger," said a Ministry of Civil Aviation order dated June 7. The Aviation Security Fee for international passengers will be levied at the rate of USD 4.85 or equivalent Indian rupees per embarking passenger," the order added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation order said the increased fee will be applicable with effect from July and will replace the previous passenger service fee.

"The ASF will be replacing the PSF (SC), which stands of passenger service fee (security component). "The above rates of the ASF will be applicable with effect from 00.01 Hrs of 01.07.2019 and will replace the PSF (SC) which was being charged so far at the rate of Rs 130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian Rupees and USD 3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency," the order stated.

