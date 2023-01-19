Air India 'pee-gate': Airline imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

Shankar Mishra, the 34-year-old man who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year, has been banned by Air India for four months. Earlier, the carrier had announced a month ban.

The Delhi Police on January 4 had lodged a case under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo also terminated Mishra after the entire incident. "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

In the bail plea Shankar Mishra stated that he will continue to be cooperative with the police in the future as well and cooperate in the investigation in any manner or form required. The scene of the crime i.e., the aircraft is already vitiated. The applicant, having willingly submitted to the Inquiry Committee despite facing the risk of being put on a no-fly list and having sought to settle the matter amicably with the lady, is unlikely to abscond or be a flight-risk and categorically submits to comply with any directions or conditions imposed upon him by the court.