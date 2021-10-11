Breaking: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-led Akasa Air gets NoC from govt; set to fly in early 2022

SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, that will fly under the brand name Akasa Air, has received a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as it embarks its journey to offer airline services, the company announced today.



Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air said, "We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and the grant of the NOC. We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air".

Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting early 2022. It aims to be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline. Dube said having a robust air transportation system is critical for the nation’s progress. "It is this belief that has motivated us to create a modern, efficient, and a quality conscious airline," he said.

He said Akasa Air will serve all Indians with "warmth, inclusiveness and respect". "It is these qualities that connect people and cultures and help Indians realise their dreams,” he said.

Former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh, who is on Akasa's board, congratulated Dube and his team on getting the NOC. "Many congratulations to VinayDube and Team #AKASA on receiving the NOC from MOCA," he tweeted.

